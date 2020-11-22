Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.64 ($17.22).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

