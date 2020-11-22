Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $115.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.08.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

