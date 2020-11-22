Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 321,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 154,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.