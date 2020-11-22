Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $25,001.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.