Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 999 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 840,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

