Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 75 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,094,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $345.74 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day moving average is $318.73. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

