Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 310 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after buying an additional 1,119,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

