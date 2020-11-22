Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 274 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

