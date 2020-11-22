Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,122 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

