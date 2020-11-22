Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,114 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 753,009 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,620,000.

SH opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

