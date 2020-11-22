Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Central Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 340,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

