Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 490.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after acquiring an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

