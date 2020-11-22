Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 322 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

