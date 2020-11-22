Arkadios Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Truist upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

