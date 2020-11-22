Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.