Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $79,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allegion were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

