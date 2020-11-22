Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $63,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

