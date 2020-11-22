Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $57,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 93.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 344,832 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 572,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 83.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

