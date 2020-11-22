Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $48,000 Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.