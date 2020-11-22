Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,917,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

