Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,711 Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

IVES stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

