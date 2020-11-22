Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 450 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $133.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.