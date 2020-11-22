Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $4,187,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,350,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 199,880 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 887.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,175,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

