Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $148,500.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,392,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,571 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,670,000 after buying an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,138,000 after buying an additional 324,207 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 754,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,773,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.