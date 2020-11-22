Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

