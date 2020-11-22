ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.68. ARC Resources shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 5,875 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AETUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

