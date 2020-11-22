Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Aramark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.