AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $128.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

