Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Purchases $160,350.00 in Stock

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00.

AINV stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $690.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.41%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

