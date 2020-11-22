Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $161.86

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and traded as high as $178.00. Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 78,377 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $770.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.04.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company provides investors with access to the investment of Apax Partners LLP, a private equity advisory firm.

