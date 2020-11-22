Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

NYSE APA opened at $11.44 on Friday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

