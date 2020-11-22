Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $305.62 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

