Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:CCCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.05. Antelope Enterprise shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 411,535 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:CCCL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

