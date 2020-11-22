Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.17. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $384.37 million and a PE ratio of 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

