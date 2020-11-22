Analyzing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) & Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boingo Wireless and Telecom Italia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boingo Wireless 0 0 8 0 3.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.86%. Given Boingo Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boingo Wireless is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Risk & Volatility

Boingo Wireless has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Boingo Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boingo Wireless $263.79 million 2.17 -$10.30 million ($0.23) -55.87 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.46 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Boingo Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Boingo Wireless and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boingo Wireless -6.40% -17.43% -2.43% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services. The company also provides advertising services for advertisers to reach consumers with sponsored Wi-Fi access, promotional programs, and display advertising. It serves the carriers, telecommunications service providers, global consumer brands, and property owners, as well as troops stationed at military bases and Internet savvy consumers. The company was formerly known as Project Mammoth, Inc. and changed its name to Boingo Wireless, Inc. in October 2001. Boingo Wireless, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.