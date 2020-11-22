Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) PT at $56.25

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,655,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,507,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

FMTX opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

