Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

ROLL opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

