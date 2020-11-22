Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $771.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $786.50 million and the lowest is $766.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $823.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,604,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after buying an additional 198,412 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,529,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

