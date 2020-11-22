Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.96. Minerals Technologies also posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4,457.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,147 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 271.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 588.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 99,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

