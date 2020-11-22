Analysts Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.83. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.33.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,979 shares of company stock valued at $29,438,386. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $546.14 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

