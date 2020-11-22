Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.04. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

