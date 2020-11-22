Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CorMedix.

CRMD opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

