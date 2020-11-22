Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

