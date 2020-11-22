Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.