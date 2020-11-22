Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $15.49 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

