AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.06% of AMETEK worth $928,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,929,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after acquiring an additional 591,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after acquiring an additional 464,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

AME stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

