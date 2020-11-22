American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Well from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

