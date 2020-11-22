American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

AMWL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of AMWL opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97. American Well has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,147,000.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

