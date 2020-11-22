American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.