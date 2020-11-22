ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Raised to $70.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $77.68.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

