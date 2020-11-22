Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $175.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at $170,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

